California Teen Tried To Recruit Students To Commit School Shooting: Cops

By Bill Galluccio

June 2, 2022

Berkeley High School
Photo: Archive Photos

Authorities in Berkeley, California, arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly tried to recruit his classmates to commit a mass shooting. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a tip about the plot on May 21 and launched an investigation into the threat.

When deputies searched the home of the teen, who was not identified because he is underage, they "discovered parts to explosives and assault rifles, several knives, and electronic items that could be used to create additional weapons."

The teen turned himself in and was charged with suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily injury.

Officials said that there was never a threat to the school and that the police kept the school district informed about their investigation and were monitoring the whereabouts of the teen after receiving the tip.

"We want to thank the individuals who came forward to report this threat," Superintendent Brent Stephens said in a statement. "Speaking up in this instance allowed for the police to intervene in advance of any harm occurring."

