Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Sentenced For Defrauding Stormy Daniels

By Bill Galluccio

June 2, 2022

US-TRIAL-AVENATTI
Photo: Getty Images

Disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding his former client Stormy Daniels out of $300,000. In addition, he was ordered to pay $148,750 to Daniels and $297,900 to the United States.

Avenatti was convicted of aggravated identity fraud and wire fraud for redirecting nearly $300,000 of an $800,000 advance from a book publisher meant for Daniels to a bank account that he controlled. He used a fake letter, purportedly from Daniels, to convince the publisher to transfer the money into his account.

Avenatti is currently serving a 30-month prison sentence for attempting to extort over $20 million from Nike. A judge ruled that 18 months of the Daniels sentence will run concurrently with the Nike sentence, bringing his total time in prison to five years.

Avenatti will be transferred from prison in New York to California, where he will await a retrial on charges that he embezzled $10 million from at least five different clients. The disgraced lawyer is also facing charges of tax fraud and bankruptcy fraud.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.