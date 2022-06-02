Five Kids Found Unresponsive In Hot Car Parked In Strip Mall Parking Lot

By Bill Galluccio

June 2, 2022

A toddler is sleeping in the car
Photo: Getty Images

Five children from South Carolina were rushed to the hospital after they were found unresponsive in a parked car on Thursday (June 2) morning. The North Charleston Police received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. from a concerned citizen who saw that the children were left unattended inside of a vehicle parked in a strip mall parking lot.

The forecasted high temperature in North Charleston was 93 degrees with a RealFeel of 103 degrees.

Medical University of South Carolina spokesperson Carter Coyle told WCSC that five children were admitted to Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital but would not say if they were from the incident in North Charleston.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said that the children were in stable condition but did not provide any additional information about how long they were in the car or why they were unresponsive. Officials have not released the identity of the children or their parents.

