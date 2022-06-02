Harvey Weinstein Loses Appeal To Have His Rape Conviction Overturned

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein lost an appeal to overturn his 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges in New York. A five-judge panel unanimously rejected Weinstein's claims that the trial was tainted by a biased judge and juror.

"We reject defendant's arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects," Justice Angela Mazzarelli wrote in a 45-page ruling.

"While we acknowledge the sheer size of the impeachment material that the court allowed, we have analyzed that decision within the larger context of all of the circumstances presented by this case, and have concluded that the court providently exercised its discretion," Mazzarelli explained.

The ruling upholds the conviction and the 23-year prison sentence handed down to Weinstein. He will not be eligible for parole until he is 87.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Weinstein, told Variety, "we are disappointed, but not surprised" by the decision.

"We are reviewing all of our options and will seek to petition the Court of Appeals and beyond," she said.

Weinstein is currently jailed in Los Angeles while he awaits trial on 11 additional sex crime charges.