How You Can Get Tropical With 98 Degrees In Turks & Caicos

The summer is heating up, and the best way to enjoy the season is by taking in some sun, sand, a gorgeous ocean, and good music in Turks and Caicos - with 98 Degrees!

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will head to Turks and Caicos in August 2022 for one unforgettable, all-expenses paid trip. Staying at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos, the winners will fly round-trip via American Airlines, and head to and from the resort with ground transportation. Enjoying the all-inclusive stay for four days and three nights, they will also be treated to a private acoustic performance from 98 Degrees, and will remember the trip forever when they get to hang with the band during a private meet & greet.

To enter to win, listen to the keywords on iHeartRadio, and text to win!

Last year, 98 Degrees returned with their first new music in several years with their single "Where Do You Wanna Go." The band's Nick Lachey told Rolling Stone of the motivation behind their reunion, "I think we still probably appreciate more than ever, the music we make together. We all love each other and still sing together and have developed a brotherhood, a true camaraderie. And we’ve all gone on to other things on our own, but there’s really nothing like getting together on stage and doing what we do, what we started out doing. We still love it. And it’s just all about the timing working out. And the time is definitely right right now."

The band has continued in their release of new music this year with their latest release with country singer/songwriter Brett Kissel, "Ain't The Same."