If you received a parking violation within the last 8 months in Seattle, you may get some money back. The City of Seattle announced Wednesday (June 1) that approximately 200,000 parking tickets will be either refunded or voided.

Officials say this applies to tickets issued between September 1, 2021, and April 5, 2022, through a third-party administrator. Those who haven't paid their tickets, which is 100,000 people, will have their parking tickets scrubbed from the system, effective immediately. The other 100,000 people will get refunds starting next week if they already paid off their tickets.

"If the original payment was made using a credit card using the Municipal Court’s website or automated telephone system, the refund will be charged back to the corresponding credit card," according to the City of Seattle's webpage on the mishap. "For all other payments, a check will be issued and mailed to the best address on record. You should expect to receive a refund within 60 days of the public announcement."

You can check and see if your ticket is impacted on the city's website HERE. If you're not sure whether your ticket qualified for dismissal or a refund, you can search by license plate number or citation on the website, too.

The webpage explains these violations are no longer valid because parking enforcement officers didn't have Special Police Commissions when issuing the tickets between September 2021 and April, 5 2022.