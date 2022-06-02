Kesha Announces New Paranormal Series 'Conjuring Kesha': Watch The Trailer

By Yashira C.

June 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kesha will be exploring all things supernatural and paranormal in her upcoming series Conjuring Kesha.

According to Billboard, the series will be made up of six one-hour episodes starring the "Die Young" singer and her famous friends including Whitney Cummings, Betty Who, GaTa, Jojo Fletcher, Karen Elson, and Big Freedia. In a statement, Kesha revealed that "To me, the supernatural comes naturally.” She further explained, “It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It’s an eternal search for proof of God."

"But it’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality," she continued. "I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true? My podcast Kesha and the Creepies was the jumping-off point into the unknown – and now this show is the ultimate quest to go deeper into my existential questions. Trust me, you don’t wanna miss this.”

The series is set to air on July 8 on Discovery+. Watch the trailer below.

