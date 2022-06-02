LeBron James Becomes First Active NBA Player To Become A Billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has officially a billionaire, becoming the first NBA player to do so during his active playing career, Forbes.com reports.

The four-time NBA champion netted $121.2 million in total earnings last year, increasing his official net work to $1 billion, joining the likes of Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant, both of whom exceeded their respective $1 billion net worths after retirement from their Hall of Fame playing careers.

"It’s my biggest milestone,” James told GQ in 2014 about the potential of one day becoming a billionaire. “Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited."