Multiple People Shot Near Cemetery In Wisconsin

Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a shooting near a cemetery in Racine. According to the Racine Journal Times, several victims have been transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, which has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The shooting occurred during the funeral for Da’Shontay King, who was shot and killed by police after fleeing during a traffic stop on May 20.

Neighbors told the Racine Journal Times that they heard between 20 and 30 shots. Three men who were playing basketball nearby said that shots broke out about ten minutes after the funeral procession drove past. They ran for their lives and told the paper that the fence behind the court was struck by bullets.

Officers were seen standing near a white casket that was set to be lowered into the ground while K-9 units searched the area around Graceland Cemetery.

Officials have not said how many people were shot or if they have any suspects in custody.

"At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated," the Racine Police Department posted on Twitter.