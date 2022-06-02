Nashville Barista Named One Of The Best In National Competition

A barista at a Nashville coffee shop is getting high praise after competing in a national competition.

Brooke Wolfe, an assistant manager at Elixr Coffee Roasters in Nashville, recently came in second place in the "barista category" of the U.S. Coffee Championships in Boston, per News Channel 5. A coffee-love for years, she began working in the industry in 2017 and has been at Elixr Nashville for almost a year.

Wolfe put her skills to the test in the competition, crafting the perfect beverages while being judged on technicality and presentation as well as flavor and taste balance.

"You have fifteen minutes to serve three courses," she said. "There's an espresso course, a milk beverage course and a signature beverage. In that time you have two tech judges watching your technical skills, and then you have four sensory judges."

Part of the competition also included competitors crafting a signature beverage with a statement on the coffee industry, the news outlet reports. Wolfe's drink was a 4-ounce foam made with espresso blended with rhubarb nectar, egg white, lime peel oleo Saccharum and coffee milk, which impressed the judges enough to lander her in second place.

Though she is proud of her success, and even hopes to return to claim the Number 1 spot, the aspect she loves most is meeting people.

"Coffee is great," she said, "but my favorite part is the interaction with people."

In addition to Wolfe's success, Elixr's owner, Evan Inatome, came in fourth place for the "roasting" category. If you want to check out Wolfe's barista skills in person or try the highly-praised roast, stop by Elixr Coffee Roasters Nashville at 5th + Broadway. To learn more about the coffee shop or what types of coffee they offer, check out the website here.