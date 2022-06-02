President Joe Biden Urges Congress To Act In Speech On Gun Violence

President Joe Biden pleaded for Congress to act following a series of mass shootings across the country as he addressed the nation from the White House on gun violence Thursday (June 2) evening.

"For God's sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" Biden asked. "How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say enough? Enough."

Biden laid out several policies that Congress should enact. While Biden said his policies aren't "about taking away anyone's guns," he stated that the Second Amendment is "not unlimited."

First, Biden called on Congress to reinstate the assault rifle ban that expired in 2004.

"Why in God's name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30 round magazines, that lets mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes," Biden said.

If lawmakers cannot agree to ban assault rifles, Biden said they should at least raise the minimum purchasing age to 21.

President Biden also said that Congress should repeal the law that protects gun manufacturers from many lawsuits.

"We should repeal the liability shield that often protects gun manufacturers and being sued for the death and destruction caused by their weapons," Biden said. "It's the only industry in this country that has that kind of immunity – imagine if the tobacco industry had been immune from being sued, where we'd be today."

Biden wrapped up his speech by telling lawmakers and voters to "hear the call and the cry" and "meet the moment."

"It's time for each of us to do our part. It's time to act. For the children we've lost, the children we can save, for the nation we love," Biden said.