People Injured During Shooting At Funeral Near A Cemetery In Racine

Police in Racine County, Wisconsin are currently investigating a shooting that happened during a funeral near the Graceland Cemetery. The funeral being held was for a 37-year-old man named Da’Shontay King who was killed by police during a traffic stop in May.

Witnesses have reported that 20 to 30 shots were fired in total near the funeral. Authorities said that five people were allegedly shot at the cemetery this afternoon. Racine is located about 30 miles south of Milwaukee near the Illinois state line. The Graceland Cemetery is located on the West side of Racine. The hospital where the victims have been taken is under lockdown and visitation is cautioned.

According to NBCChicago, There has been no news on wether a suspect has been identified and taken into custody, and no one knows how serious the victims' injuries are.

This is a developing story.