This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Denver

Denver is full of breakfast restaurants ready to serve you french toast, omelets, mimosas, and all kinds of classic dishes and drinks. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best of the best in the Mile High City, according to customers.

After sorting through the breakfast & brunch category by highest rating, Denver Biscuit Company claimed the top spot on the website! Located at 3237 E Colfax Ave, this restaurant has an amazing 4.5 stars with over 4,100 reviews. As the name suggests, they're known for their stacked and delicious buttermilk biscuit sandwiches and plates.