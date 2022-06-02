This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Denver
By Zuri Anderson
June 2, 2022
Denver is full of breakfast restaurants ready to serve you french toast, omelets, mimosas, and all kinds of classic dishes and drinks. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best of the best in the Mile High City, according to customers.
After sorting through the breakfast & brunch category by highest rating, Denver Biscuit Company claimed the top spot on the website! Located at 3237 E Colfax Ave, this restaurant has an amazing 4.5 stars with over 4,100 reviews. As the name suggests, they're known for their stacked and delicious buttermilk biscuit sandwiches and plates.
Yelper Megan H. shared her experience at this iconic restaurant:
"This was a damn good biscuit. Not exactly like southern biscuits I grew up with but this place is doing a lot right with this menu and these biscuits! I got the pork belly biscuit and it had a kick! It was stacked so high with pickles and onion strings I was intimidated at first! But each bite was delicious. It was definitely a fork and knife approach and I didn't need lunch today. Would happily return!"
Here are the Top 10 breakfast restaurants in Denver, according to Yelp:
- Denver Biscuit Co.
- Onefold
- Mimosas
- Snooze
- Bacon Social House
- Jelly
- Syrup Downtown
- Stowaway Kitchen
- Cafe Miriam
- Olive & Finch
If you need some more recommendations, click HERE to check out Yelp's full list.