This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Miami
By Zuri Anderson
June 2, 2022
Miami is full of breakfast restaurants ready to serve you french toast, omelets, mimosas, and all kinds of classic dishes and drinks. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best of the best in the Magic City, according to customers.
After sorting through the breakfast & brunch category by highest rating, Bacon B***h claimed the top spot on the website! Located at 1001 Collins Ave. in South Beach, has an amazing 4 stars with nearly 1,460 reviews. You can expect some stacked sandwiches, standard breakfast plates, and plenty of boozy drinks to wake you up in the morning.
Yelper Joy J. shared her experience at this popular restaurant:
"This place was really fun. It's got the party vibe going on. There will be a long wait outside (in the sun-bring a hat) and then another wait inside (with a/c and where you can order drinks), and it is totally worth it! Once you are seated and order, the food comes out so fast, and man, is it delicious. We got the chicken and waffles and open face salmon croissant sandwich to share. It was plenty of food; the portions are large. Be prepare to be called a b***h at least 30 times lol. I will definitely be back when I'm in town again."
Here are the Top 10 breakfast restaurants in Miami, according to Yelp:
- Bacon B***h
- Crackers Southern Dining
- Macondo Coffee Roaster
- B Bistro (Coconut Grove and Brickell)
- Honey Uninhibited
- CRAFT Coral Gables
- First Watch
- Our Grounds
- Tinta y Cafe
- Breadman Miami
If you need some more recommendations, click HERE to check out Yelp's full list.