This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Miami

Miami is full of breakfast restaurants ready to serve you french toast, omelets, mimosas, and all kinds of classic dishes and drinks. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best of the best in the Magic City, according to customers.

After sorting through the breakfast & brunch category by highest rating, Bacon B***h claimed the top spot on the website! Located at 1001 Collins Ave. in South Beach, has an amazing 4 stars with nearly 1,460 reviews. You can expect some stacked sandwiches, standard breakfast plates, and plenty of boozy drinks to wake you up in the morning.