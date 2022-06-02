This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Seattle

Seattle is full of breakfast restaurants ready to serve you french toast, omelets, mimosas, and all kinds of classic dishes and drinks. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best of the best in the Emerald City, according to customers.

After sorting through the breakfast & brunch category by highest rating, Skalka claimed the top spot on the website! Located at 77 Spring St, this Georgian restaurant has an amazing 4.5 stars with over 500 reviews. Their calling card is the khachapuri, a bread boat that is loaded with all kinds of delicious ingredients and baked to perfection.