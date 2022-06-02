Twitter Reacts As MJF Blurs Lines On His AEW Status

By Jason Hall

June 2, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman delivered a show-stealing promo amid his reported displeasure with the company during the latest episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (June 1).

The Plainview, Long Island native addressed AEW founder, co-owner, president and CEO Tony Khan, who he referred to as "Boss," and how he was "taken for granted" by AEW management, despite being the company's top rising star, accusing Khan of hoarding money and instead "giving it to all the new ex-WWE guys he keeps bringing in."

Friedman, who referred to himself as "a generational talent" said "I don't want to be here anymore" in reference to his status with AEW and yelled "fire me, you f****** mark" directly into the camera as his microphone was cut off during the TBS live broadcast.

(WARNING: The video below contains some foul language)

The emotional promo came days after Friedman missed a scheduled appearance at AEW Fan Fest last Saturday (May 28) afternoon and was reported to have booked a flight out of Las Vegas, according to Fightful Select reported, though Friedman didn't get on the flight and made his scheduled appearance at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in a losing effort to his former on-screen bodyguard Wardlow.

Numerous fans praised MJF's promo -- which hasn't been shared by AEW's social media accounts -- as one of the best segments in the company's three-year history, while still questioning what was real and what was part of the show.

Friedman has publicly acknowledged his upcoming free agency in 2024 and the interest he'll likely receive from both AEW and WWE.

Fightful had previously reported that Friedman -- who has been with the company since its initial launch in 2019 -- has become frustrated by his contract and pay scale in comparison to AEW's recent acquisitions.

Khan was reportedly willing to discuss a new contract with MJF and offer "top performer money," however, wanted to reach an extension to avoid his upcoming free agency, which Friedman was not willing to accept.

Fightful reported that Friedman's public comments of going "wherever the money is" caused a heated exchange with Khan in early April and the wrestler has kept to himself much more since the argument took place.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.