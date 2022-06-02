Twitter Reacts As MJF Blurs Lines On His AEW Status

All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman delivered a show-stealing promo amid his reported displeasure with the company during the latest episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (June 1).

The Plainview, Long Island native addressed AEW founder, co-owner, president and CEO Tony Khan, who he referred to as "Boss," and how he was "taken for granted" by AEW management, despite being the company's top rising star, accusing Khan of hoarding money and instead "giving it to all the new ex-WWE guys he keeps bringing in."

Friedman, who referred to himself as "a generational talent" said "I don't want to be here anymore" in reference to his status with AEW and yelled "fire me, you f****** mark" directly into the camera as his microphone was cut off during the TBS live broadcast.

(WARNING: The video below contains some foul language)