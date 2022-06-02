Two Boaters Fined For Approaching Orcas Near San Juan Island

By Zuri Anderson

June 2, 2022

Orca Pod near New Zealand
Photo: Getty Images

Two recreational boaters agreed to pay fines for illegally approaching Southern Resident orcas in Washington, according to KING 5. Reporters say whale watchers spotted the offending people in rented boats get close to the endangered creatures near San Juan Island last year.

Recreational vessels are required by law to stay at least 300 yards away from the sides of orcas and at least 400 yards in front or behind them. Photos and details about the boats were forwarded to law enforcement, who contacted the renting companies for the boaters' identities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that boats can disrupt an orca's deep-water foraging that helps them catch prey and their echolocation calls.

"They use echolocation to find their food and the noise that vessels produce can mask their echolocation calls, making it harder for them to hear that echo that comes back off of the fish. It's primarily the noise we're concerned with," NOAA Natural Resource Management Specialist Grace Ferrara told the news station.

The organization says the Southern Resident population has declined from 97 animals in 1996 down to 73 in Puget Sound. Scientists believe the decline in orcas can be attributed to reduced availability of prey, disturbance from vessels, and pollution.

