Millie Bobby Brown shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at life on the Stranger Things set to Instagram today (June 2.) The actress shared a compilation of TikTok's where she danced along to popular songs dressed as her character "Eleven."

The most jarring clip was one of Brown in the classic "Eleven" look — with her hair shaved and wearing a bloody patient gown while dancing along to Ariana Grande’s “34+35." The actress dramatically stares at the camera with fake blood dripping from her eyes and nose as she shows off her moves. Another clip shows her dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s "WAP" while dressed in the patient gown. “El be tik tokin,” Brown captioned the post.

The star also included clips featuring Eleven's current look. She is seen dressed in her season 4 roller-rink outfit while lip-synching to Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green." Brown pans over to her set-double when Minaj raps “I am the standout, you just my stand-in." Lastly, the actress shared a clip in what seems to be her trailer as she sings along to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Savage.” Season 4 of Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix with new episodes releasing in July.

Watch all of the clips below.