Wolfgang Van Halen Slams 'Disgusting' Show About His Father's Death

Wolfgang Van Halen is not pleased about a new show that studies his father Eddie Van Halen's death. Reelz Channel plans to air an episode of its Autopsy series about Eddie on June 5. As a preview shows, Autopsy: The Last Days of Eddie Van Halen will examine the ways in which the Van Halen guitarist's problems with substance abuse factored into his death in October 2020.

“Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness," the show's synopsis reads. "Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer but if caught early Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates so what exactly happened? Now renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter will analyze every detail of his life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death.”

His son took to Twitter to share an expletive-filled reaction to the show. "F**k @ReelzChannel, f**k everyone that works on this show, and f**k you if you watch it,” Wolfgang wrote. “F**king disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.”

Wolfgang’s mother and Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli added of the episode, “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

Reelz Channel shared a statement with Rolling Stone about the controversial episode, explaining: “Autopsy: The Last Hours of… responsibly explores the circumstances of the passing of well known and genuinely loved celebrities who the public cares about immensely. The REELZ series generates much feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals who praise its scientific accuracy, fans who tell us it provides closure or that they have become more proactive for the benefit of their health and many who gain helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention like Karen Carpenter who brought anorexia into the public consciousness, Prince whose passing focused attention on the opioid epidemic and Luke Perry whose passing renewed attention to strokes that affect people of all ages.”

Warning: Explicit Language