YSL Rapper Yak Gotti Denied Bond After Sneaking Cell Phone Into Jail

By Tony M. Centeno

June 2, 2022

Yak Gotti
Photo: Getty Images

A judge has denied bond to Yak Gotti, who's signed to Young Thug's YSL imprint, after the rapper was reportedly caught sneaking a cell phone into his jail cell.

According to video WXIA in Atlanta posted on Thursday, June 2, Yak Gotti appeared in court for his bond hearing. His lawyer, Jay Abt, argued that prosecutors' decision to use song lyrics to accuse the rapper, born Deamonte Kendrick, of the crimes that were alleged in the 56-count indictment of 28 YSL members will have a "chilling effect" on Atlanta's music industry. Ultimately, the judge felt that Kendrick would commit more crimes outside of jail and considered him a flight risk, which led him to deny bond at this time.

“What the government is doing here, in this case, is sending a message to the music industry and the entertainment industry that is going to have a massive chilling effect," Abt declared. "It’s a hub in the United States for the music industry and the entertainment industry. And it’s created a tremendous amount of jobs and income and opportunities for young inner-city youth. I would argue to this court that it actually prevented a lot of crime. And what the message that the district attorney’s office is sending to our community into our country is that you better not come to Atlanta and make rap videos because we’re going to use those against you in court."

Prosecutors maintained that Kendrick was still committing crimes even after he was arrested in May. As reported by All Hip Hop, Kendrick was caught using another inmates phone codes to use the phone in an effort to conceal his attempt to sneak a cell phone into his jail cell. After he got the phone in, investigators were already aware of his attempt and eventually confiscated the phone.

Kendrick was charged with murder for allegedly killing Donovan “Big Nut” Thomas. According to prosecutors, the rapper also reportedly admitted to committing conspiracy to commit murder charge, but they did not provide any further details about his confession. Yak Gotti's trial is set to go down on January 9, 2023. Watch the judge's decision below.

