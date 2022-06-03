2 Denver Suburbs Among The Most Popular Housing Markets

By Zuri Anderson

June 3, 2022

House for sale, sold sign in front yard. No people.
Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that buyers are gobbling up houses at a fast rate across the United States. With such a hot housing market, Zillow wondered which areas are seeing the most activity so far this year. Researchers "analyzed page-view traffic, home value growth, and for-sale inventory for more than 1,000 cities to come up with a ranking of the site’s most popular U.S. markets, factoring in indicators of home buyer demand and general housing market activity."

Two Denver suburbs made the list: Highland Ranch and Golden!

Experts also explained what's driving this surge of house buying:

"The most popular markets so far this year paint a picture of how remote work has changed the U.S. housing landscape. Demand for suburban homes found an extra gear last summer, causing suburban home values to grow faster than home values in urban areas, a reversal from previous norms and from the first 15 months of the pandemic. Remote work is a driving force behind this shift, prompting home buyers to prioritize affordability and space over a short commute."

Here are the Top 10 most popular markets, according to Zillow:

  1. Woodinville, Washington (Seattle)
  2. Burke, Virginia (Washington, D.C.)
  3. Highlands Ranch, Colorado (Denver)
  4. Westchase, Florida (Tampa)
  5. Edmonds, Washington (Seattle)
  6. Yorba Linda, California (Los Angeles)
  7. Johns Creek, Georgia (Atlanta)
  8. Tustin, California (Los Angeles)
  9. Ballwin, Missouri (St. Louis)
  10. Golden, Colorado (Denver)

You can check out the full article HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.