2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango: All Of The Most Epic Moments

Summer is officially here! The sunny season was kicked off in the best way during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango as a star-studded lineup of your favorite artists took over the stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango showcased incredible performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.

From The Chainsmokers energetic set, to Camila Cabello's amazing performance to Diplo's epic dance party, this year's show was truly unforgettable. Take a look at some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

The Chainsmokers End Wango Tango With Dance-Worthy Set

The Chainsmokers pulled out all the stops for their Wango Tango performance as they gave fans performances of songs from their new album, as well as a few fan favorites.