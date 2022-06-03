2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango: All Of The Most Epic Moments
By Taylor Fields
June 5, 2022
Summer is officially here! The sunny season was kicked off in the best way during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango as a star-studded lineup of your favorite artists took over the stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango showcased incredible performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.
From The Chainsmokers energetic set, to Camila Cabello's amazing performance to Diplo's epic dance party, this year's show was truly unforgettable. Take a look at some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango.
The Chainsmokers End Wango Tango With Dance-Worthy Set
The Chainsmokers pulled out all the stops for their Wango Tango performance as they gave fans performances of songs from their new album, as well as a few fan favorites.
Camila Cabello's Energetic Set Makes Us Want To Say "Don't Go Yet"
Camila Cabello made us wanna say "Don't Go Yet" after her performance during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango. The star brought her new album, Familia, to life as she performed several songs from the project, as well as fan favorites from previous albums.
Shawn Mendes Rocks Through Powerful Set
Shawn Mendes treated fans to a variety of songs during his iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance with a mix of new tracks and fan favorites, including "Wonder," "When You're Gone," "Call My Friends," "Holding Me Back," "It'll Be OK," "If I Can't Have You" and "In My Blood."
Diplo Turns Wango Tango Into A Giant Dance Party
Diplo at Dusk did not disappoint as the producer/DJ commanded the crowd with a dance-inducing set full of songs across multiple genres. Everyone was moving and waving glow sticks in the air as the sky turned dark at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Charlie Puth Turns On The "Light Switch" and Brings The Summer Vibes
Charlie Puth brought his perfect pitch and summer vibes to his set at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, which was full of fan favorites including "Light Switch," "How Long," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "One Call Away," "Attention" and "See You Again."
5 Seconds Of Summer Get Fans Pumped For Their New Album At Wango Tango
Fans couldn't contain themselves when 5 Seconds Of Summer hit the iHeartRadio Wango Tango stage — especially because the band performed music from their forthcoming new album. The Australian band gave fans a taste of their newest music with "Me Myself & I," which will be featured on their upcoming fifth studio album 5SOS5, which is scheduled for a September 23rd release.
Latto Unleashes Her 'Big Energy' At Wango Tango
Latto unleashed all her big energy at this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango as she performed her biggest hit. Making her grand entrance to the stage while rocking an orange and white outfit with matching thigh-high boots and her glamorous "Big Latto" chain, the Atlanta native set things off by performing her "Big Energy (Remix)" featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.
Becky G Turns Up The Heat In Her Hometown
Becky G brought the heat to this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango as she performed a set full of hits including "Fulanito," "Buen Dia," "Mayores," "No Mienten," "Baile Con Mi Ex" and "Mamii," right down the street from where she grew up.
Lauv Kicks Off Wango Tango With A Medley Of Hits
Lauv helped start off this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango with a performance of fan-favorite songs, including "I'm So Tired...," "F*** I'm Lonely," "Who" and "All 4 Nothing," and got everyone in their feels in the process.
Tate McRae Shows Off Her Moves In Mesmerizing Performance
Tate McRae mesmerized the crowd with her dance skills and vocals. Welcomed to the stage by a roaring crowd, McRae opened her set with a hypnotic performance of "You," dancing along as she sings about being a fool that keeps going back to someone who is "so bad for my health." She slowed things down for her second song, "Friends Don't Look At Friends That Way." Telling the crowd that she wrote the "really personal" song in Grade 10, she gave an emotional performance for the crowd, who grooved along as she laments that "there's no way that I'll end up being with you."
Gayle Starts Massive "ABCDEFU" Sing-Along
Gayle took over the stage during her iHeartRadio Wango Tango debut, and in the process got the entire crowd to sing along to her hit "ABCDEFU." The singer also performed "Sleeping With My Friends" while showing off her incredible guitar skills.
Lauren Spencer-Smith Delivers Gorgeous Cover Of Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved"
For one her first big performances, Lauren Spencer-Smith performed her hit "Fingers Crossed," as well as her song "Flowers." But, the singer also performed a beautiful cover of Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved."
Em Beihold Performs Her Hit "Numb Little Bug"
Em Beihold made her iHeartRadio Wango Tango debut with her hit song "Numb Little Bug."