Dave McCormick Concedes To Dr. Oz In Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary

By Bill Galluccio

June 3, 2022

PA GOP Senate Candidates Kathy Barnette and Dr. Mehmet Oz Speak At Republican Leadership Forum
Photo: Getty Images

Dave McCormick conceded the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania to Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick trailed Dr. Oz on election night by under 1,000 votes, but the margin between the two was close enough to require an automatic recount.

While the results of the recount weren't due to be released until next week, McCormick acknowledged that he would not be able to make up the votes needed to surpass his opponent. He said that it was time to unify the Republican party going into the general election in November.

"It's now clear to me with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee. And today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. And I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate. It is so important for Pennsylvania, so important that we beat John Fetterman," McCormick said.

