Drake Surprises Fans At Bar With A Round Of Tequila Shots

What would you do if you saw one of your favorite artists at a bar?

One Drake fan saw the musician at a bar in Detroit, Michigan, and seized the moment to take shots with him. While she characterized herself as a “whiskey girl” and ordered a shot of Jack Daniel's, he said “Oh no, I need tequila,” and ordered a shot of Don Julio 1942 — which retails for somewhere around $150 a bottle.

When Drake was asked if he was having fun in the city, he shrugged his shoulders and said “Yeah.”

The fan's sister was the one who posted the video on Twitter, writing, “Sooo [Drake] was legit just casually in the City taking shots with my sis,” and added in another tweet, “I'm legit screaming cause i love that man and idk how she kept her composure I'm sucha fan girl for him.” Check out the full video below.