Early Morning Earthquake Reported In San Diego

If you think you felt the ground move in the early hours of Friday morning (June 3), you weren't imagining it. A low-scale earthquake was reported by many people across San Diego, per NBC San Diego.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the epicenter of the 3.6-magnitude earthquake as being nearly four miles south-southwest of Warner Springs, with many in San Diego feeling the affects around 3:40 a.m. The quake was reported at a depth of 10.9 kilometers, or about 6.7 miles.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" tool, many residents reported feeling a weak to light shaking from National City to Palm Springs and Berrego Springs, the news outlet reports. No injuries or damage have been reported as a result from the quake.

San Diego wasn't the only California city to be rocked awake by an early-morning earthquake. The USGS also recorded a 2.5 magnitude quake in El Segundo in Los Angeles County around 5 a.m. that was at a depth of 11.3 kilometers, or around seven miles. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

Both quakes follow Thursday's slightly stronger quake in the Bay Area that was preliminary reports estimated was a 4.1 magnitude quake.