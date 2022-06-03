Early Morning Earthquake Reported In San Diego

By Sarah Tate

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you think you felt the ground move in the early hours of Friday morning (June 3), you weren't imagining it. A low-scale earthquake was reported by many people across San Diego, per NBC San Diego.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the epicenter of the 3.6-magnitude earthquake as being nearly four miles south-southwest of Warner Springs, with many in San Diego feeling the affects around 3:40 a.m. The quake was reported at a depth of 10.9 kilometers, or about 6.7 miles.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" tool, many residents reported feeling a weak to light shaking from National City to Palm Springs and Berrego Springs, the news outlet reports. No injuries or damage have been reported as a result from the quake.

San Diego wasn't the only California city to be rocked awake by an early-morning earthquake. The USGS also recorded a 2.5 magnitude quake in El Segundo in Los Angeles County around 5 a.m. that was at a depth of 11.3 kilometers, or around seven miles. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

Both quakes follow Thursday's slightly stronger quake in the Bay Area that was preliminary reports estimated was a 4.1 magnitude quake.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.