Everything You Didn't See At 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

By Taylor Fields

June 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This year's iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango was nothing short of epic as a star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists took over the stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango featured performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.

Even though there were some amazing moments on stage throughout each incredible performance, there was so much more to see backstage and on the red carpet. From all of the fashion on the red carpet, to all the happenings backstage, take a look at the stuff you didn't see during this year's show.

1 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Camila Cabello and Tinkerbelle the Dog
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
The Chainsmokers
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Diplo
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Shawn Mendes
Photo: Getty Images North America
6 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Charlie Puth and iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Arrivals
Shawn Mendes
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Camila Cabello & her dancers
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Lauv and Gayle
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Becky G
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Red Carpet
5 Seconds of Summer
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Red Carpet
Tinkerbelle The Dog and Belle
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
5 Seconds of Summer's Ashton Irwin
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Latto
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Drew Taggart and Charlie Puth
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Charlie Puth with The Chainsmokers
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Red Carpet
Em Beihold
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Broadcast Room
Becky G
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Backstage
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Broadcast Room
The Chainsmokers
Photo: Getty Images North America
21 of 21
2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images
