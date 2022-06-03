Everything You Didn't See At 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

This year's iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango was nothing short of epic as a star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists took over the stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango featured performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.

Even though there were some amazing moments on stage throughout each incredible performance, there was so much more to see backstage and on the red carpet. From all of the fashion on the red carpet, to all the happenings backstage, take a look at the stuff you didn't see during this year's show.