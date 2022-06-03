Have You Tried The Best Ramen In Washington State?
By Zuri Anderson
June 3, 2022
There's something special about diving into a warm bowl of ramen. Whether it's the rich brothy soup, the satisfaction of slurping noodles, or the many ingredients that accompany it, you're always in for a good time when you eat some ramen.
There are many ways for restaurants to approach it, too. You can keep it simple with classic tonkotsu or miso base, or chefs can get a little creative and throw their own flair into the mix.
In case you were wondering where you can find an amazing take on this noodle dish, LoveFood found the most delicious ramen in every state, including Washington state. Here's what writers chose for the Evergreen State:
Fisherman Ramen from Yoroshiku Ramen!
They also explained their pick:
"Seafood fans will love the offering at Yoroshiku – a sophisticated spot in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The popular Fisherman Ramen is packed full of seafood, including local clams, octopus, sockeye salmon, and scallops. It's built on a tasty miso broth and finished with sweetcorn, egg, and nori. Diners really love this break from tradition."
If the Fisherman isn't catching your attention, they also have other bowls for you to try, such as the Spicy Miso (with or without chashu), Wagyu Shoyu, gluten-free and Mushroom Miso.
You can find Yoroshiku Ramen at 1911 N 45th St. in Seattle.
