Johnny Depp Plans To Release New Album After Winning Defamation Case

By Katrina Nattress

June 3, 2022

Johnny Depp didn't waste any time getting back to "normal" life after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday (June 1). The next day (June 2), the actor shared the stage with Jeff Beck during a set in Gateshead, England, where the guitarist divulged that he and Depp were releasing a joint album next month.

“I’m going to take this opportunity to tell you that I met this guy five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since,” Beck said in fan-shot footage of the concert. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

No other information about the album was revealed; however, fans in attendance were able to get a taste of what to expect. The set began with Depp performing an unreleased track about the famed actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr. The duo also covered Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” and John Lennon’s “Isolation" — a song they officially released in 2020.

Watch footage from the concert above.

Depp has been playing in various bands for decades. His most well-known project is Hollywood Vampires, which released their sophomore album Rise in 2019.

Jeff BeckJohnny Depp
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.