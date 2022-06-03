Man Arrested Near U.S. Capitol With Fake Badge, Tactical Vests, And BB Gun

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who had a fake badge, two tactical vests, a BB gun, and several high-capacity magazines near the U.S. Capitol Building just after 5 a.m. on Friday (June 3) morning.

An officer approached the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe after he parked his 2017 Dodge Charger on the west side of the Capitol. Felipe showed the officer a badge that said "Department of the INTERPOL" and claimed he was a criminal investigator with the international police agency.

He allowed officers to search his vehicle, and they found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition. However, they did not find a real gun.

He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition. Investigators are trying to determine while Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol Building.

Felipe is a retired police officer from New York but now lives in Flint, Michigan.