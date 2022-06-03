Seattle Donut Shop One Of The Best In America

A Seattle donut shop made Yelp's 'Top 100 Donut Shops' list for 2022. Businesses from the donuts category on the website were ranked "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Seattle-based Family Donut Shop is the only one representing Washington state on the list. Yelp explains why they picked this longtime bakery:

"The takeout boxes at this 30-year-old shop all say 'You deserve a donut'—and customers here agree. Proprietor Pete Thao offers a wide range of traditional styles, including basic yeast donuts, old-fashioneds, French crullers, and perfectly formed bear claws—along with locally famous maple bacon bars and apple fritters, which are craggy, crisp, and big enough to share. (But you won’t want to.)"