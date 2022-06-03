Seattle Donut Shop One Of The Best In America
By Zuri Anderson
June 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Seattle donut shop made Yelp's 'Top 100 Donut Shops' list for 2022. Businesses from the donuts category on the website were ranked "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."
Seattle-based Family Donut Shop is the only one representing Washington state on the list. Yelp explains why they picked this longtime bakery:
"The takeout boxes at this 30-year-old shop all say 'You deserve a donut'—and customers here agree. Proprietor Pete Thao offers a wide range of traditional styles, including basic yeast donuts, old-fashioneds, French crullers, and perfectly formed bear claws—along with locally famous maple bacon bars and apple fritters, which are craggy, crisp, and big enough to share. (But you won’t want to.)"
Yelper Erica P. also shared her experience at the neighborhood spot:
"Don’t be put off by the line out the door. There is a good reason for it, and it moves quickly! This is one of our favorite stops for doughnuts, and…we keep coming back because the service and the doughnuts themselves are out of this world…the apple fritter is delicious. My go-to is the old-fashioned and it does not disappoint."
If you want to check out Family Donut Shop, drop by 2100 N Northgate Way, Ste F, in Seattle.
Click HERE to see Yelp's full list of stellar donut shops across the country.