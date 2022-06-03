This Colorado Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

Three Colorado donut shops made it on Yelp's "Top 100 Donut Shops" list for 2022, and one of them landed in the Top 10. Businesses from the donuts category on the website were ranked "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs ranked the highest among Centennial State donut shops, landing in the No. 7 spot! Yelp explains why this bakery is worth the hype:

"One bite of Sweet Coloradough’s Caramel Coconut Chocolate Fudge donuts—described by founder Aaron Badolato as “Girl Scout [cookies] meet German chocolate cake”—and you’ll swear he’s been a baker his whole life. But in fact, Badolato is a former financial planner who, with his wife Anne, left the Denver hustle to open this pastry shop in a beloved vacation destination. With a few choice recipes and high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, the couple quickly proved it was the right decision—they sold 3,500 donuts their first day. They now have 5 locations across Colorado."