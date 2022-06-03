This Colorado Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

By Zuri Anderson

June 3, 2022

donuts in multicolored glaze and sprinkling
Photo: Getty Images

Three Colorado donut shops made it on Yelp's "Top 100 Donut Shops" list for 2022, and one of them landed in the Top 10. Businesses from the donuts category on the website were ranked "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs ranked the highest among Centennial State donut shops, landing in the No. 7 spot! Yelp explains why this bakery is worth the hype:

"One bite of Sweet Coloradough’s Caramel Coconut Chocolate Fudge donuts—described by founder Aaron Badolato as “Girl Scout [cookies] meet German chocolate cake”—and you’ll swear he’s been a baker his whole life. But in fact, Badolato is a former financial planner who, with his wife Anne, left the Denver hustle to open this pastry shop in a beloved vacation destination. With a few choice recipes and high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, the couple quickly proved it was the right decision—they sold 3,500 donuts their first day. They now have 5 locations across Colorado."

They're also known for "Their 'light and flaky' cronut and apple fritter are Yelper faves—the latter combines apple, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla in a soft and gooey center, surrounded by a crispy outer layer."

Two more Colorado donut shops were featured: Mr. Donuts in Lone Tree and Donut Haus in Estes Park.

Click HERE to see Yelp's full list of stellar donut shops across the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.