Tropical Storm Watches Issued In Florida As Storm Moves Into Gulf Of Mexico

By Bill Galluccio

June 3, 2022

National Hurricane Center Holds Press Briefing For Upcoming Hurricane Season
Photo: Getty Images

Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued across central and southern Florida as the storm, formally known as Agatha, moves east through the Gulf of Mexico. Agatha formed in the Pacific Ocean and battered Mexico, causing flooding and mudslides that left at least 11 dead.

The storm weakened as it moved over land but is regaining strength as it churns through the warm waters in the Gulf towards the Florida coastline. The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday (June 3) and will be renamed Alex once it does.

"The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later today, and some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida today and tonight. Additional strengthening is possible after the system moves east of Florida over the western Atlantic late Saturday and Sunday," the National Hurricane Center said in an update on Friday.

While the storm is not expected to produce high winds or severe storm surges, it could dump up to 12 inches of rain and cause massive flooding.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.