Tropical Storm Watches Issued In Florida As Storm Moves Into Gulf Of Mexico

Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued across central and southern Florida as the storm, formally known as Agatha, moves east through the Gulf of Mexico. Agatha formed in the Pacific Ocean and battered Mexico, causing flooding and mudslides that left at least 11 dead.

The storm weakened as it moved over land but is regaining strength as it churns through the warm waters in the Gulf towards the Florida coastline. The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday (June 3) and will be renamed Alex once it does.

"The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later today, and some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida today and tonight. Additional strengthening is possible after the system moves east of Florida over the western Atlantic late Saturday and Sunday," the National Hurricane Center said in an update on Friday.

While the storm is not expected to produce high winds or severe storm surges, it could dump up to 12 inches of rain and cause massive flooding.