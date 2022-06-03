UMass Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead At 19

Aidan Kaminska, a University of Massachusetts lacrosse player, died earlier this week at the age of 19, NBC News reported on Friday (June 3).

An obituary shared by Bryant Funeral Home in East Setauket, New York states that Kaminska "passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, May 30, 2022," but does not include a specific cause of death.

"Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete," the obituary states.

The UMass athletics department sent condolences to Kaminska's "family, friends, teammates and coaches" in a news release announcing his death on Wednesday (June 1).

"Massachusetts athletics is saddened to announce the loss of Aidan Kaminska, a men's lacrosse student-athlete who passed away on Monday, May 30," the athletics department wrote. "Kaminska, a communications major from Port Jefferson, N.Y., was a sophomore midfielder for the Minutemen. He was 19 years old."

"University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time," the department added.

Kaminska was a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie Team selection in 2022 after redshirting during his first season at UMass.

The New York native recorded nine goals during a six-game span, which included scoring three in his first ever start in the CAA Tournament semifinal against Towson, having also been named to the CAA All-Tournament Team in 2022.