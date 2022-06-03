WATCH: Florida Teen Catches Insane View Of Tornado's Swirling 'Mouth'

By Zuri Anderson

June 3, 2022

A Florida teenager's rare footage of a tornado forming over his family home is going viral. Nicholas Krasznavolgyi captured the wild yet mesmerizing moment outside his New Port Richey home on Tuesday (May 31), according to WFLA.

"A rare incredible view up the mouth of the funnel! Near the end you can hear me yell 'tornado' as it started lofting trees," he wrote on Twitter alongside the video, which has over 400,000 views as of Friday morning (June 3). "Unfortunately didn't catch that part, but in the video you can see pieces of debris in the air."

You can see the tornado's "mouth" spinning for over two minutes as it slowly drifts out of the camera's frame. Krasznavolgyi confirmed the storm passed over his home.

The young storm chaser told reporters he was watching the system develop on his radar before looking outside. That's when he spotted the huge spiral-shaped cloud whirling above him.

"I couldn’t really process what was happening because the adrenaline rush," Krasznavolgyi says. "It hit me later on that I caught some of the best tornado footage ever."

People across social media applauded the teen photographer's ability to film such an amazing and terrifying view of Mother Nature.

"This is close if not the best footage besides the Andover, KS tornado videos of the 2022 storm season," Mitch West, a South Carolina-based storm chaser, quote-tweeted.

