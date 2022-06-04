Bidens Moved From Beach House After Plane Entered Restricted Airspace

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were briefly moved to safety after a small plane entered restricted airspace near their beach house in Delaware.

The Secret Service said that the pilot of a small plane accidentally crossed into the airspace near Rehoboth Beach just before 1 p.m. on Saturday (June 4) afternoon. While agents rushed the Bidens to a nearby firehouse as a precaution, a fighter jet was dispatched to intercept the small plane.

The fighter pilot made visual contact with the aircraft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said that there was no threat, explaining the pilot did not download the most recent information on flight restrictions in the area.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS that had been filed, and was not following published flight guidance," he said. "The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot."

Once the situation was resolved, the Bidens returned to their beach house, where they were spending the weekend celebrating the First Lady's birthday, which was on Friday.