Em Beihold Makes Wango Tango Debut With Relatable Hit 'Numb Little Bug'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 5, 2022
Em Beihold made her iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango debut on Saturday, June 4, with her relatable song "Numb Little Bug." After posting a stripped-down piano version of the song to her TikTok in August of 2021, fans immediately fell in love with the honest lyrics and catchy melody and begged her to officially release it. The song was finally officially released in 2022 after it went viral on TikTok. By late February 2022, the song had already been used in more than 60,000.
Beihold brought her relatable songwriting to the iHeartRadio stage. The singer has previously stated that was about being "numb" while on antidepressants due to her anxiety. She shared that they "sucked the soul and energy" out of her. But Beihold was nothing short of energetic when she made her Wango Tango debut.
.@EmBeihold to stage please ❤️ #WangoTango2022 pic.twitter.com/8ysq0TTCwE— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
While she only performed "Numb Little Bug," Beihold has reelased several other songs in the past couple of years including "Groundhog Day" which also gained popularity through TikTok. In May of 2022, she also released the single "Too Precious." The musician has been praised for turning "moments of anxiety, doubt, and all the uncertainties of growing up into relatable and vital anthems uplifted by vulnerable performances and sky-scraping vocal dynamics."
THANK 👏 YOU 👏 @embeihold for giving us a forever relatable girl summer song 🙌 #WangoTango2022 pic.twitter.com/Frtlz60otl— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
Beihold's career is just getting started and we can't wait to see what relatable, viral hits she has in store for fans. To stay updated with her songwriting, be sure to follow Beihold on TikTok. In addition to the hitmaker, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauv, GAYLE, and Lauren Spencer-Smith, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk.