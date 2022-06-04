Em Beihold Makes Wango Tango Debut With Relatable Hit 'Numb Little Bug'

Em Beihold made her iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango debut on Saturday, June 4, with her relatable song "Numb Little Bug." After posting a stripped-down piano version of the song to her TikTok in August of 2021, fans immediately fell in love with the honest lyrics and catchy melody and begged her to officially release it. The song was finally officially released in 2022 after it went viral on TikTok. By late February 2022, the song had already been used in more than 60,000.

Beihold brought her relatable songwriting to the iHeartRadio stage. The singer has previously stated that was about being "numb" while on antidepressants due to her anxiety. She shared that they "sucked the soul and energy" out of her. But Beihold was nothing short of energetic when she made her Wango Tango debut.