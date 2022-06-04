Shakira And Longtime Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Have Split

Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué have split, per Page Six. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer confirmed the news in a press statement with Piqué on Saturday (June 4.)

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said in their joint statement. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” According to the publication, the pair met on the set of the singer's music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Shakira and Piqué share two children: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The news comes after the Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that Piqué moved out of their family home. It also follows the release of Shakira's new track with Rauw Alejandro "Te Felecito." In the song she sings, "For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention/I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie." Back in February, Shakira shared a photo smooching the soccer player on Valentine's Day.