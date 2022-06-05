Avril Lavigne celebrated the 20-year anniversary of her debut album Let Go in a lengthy Instagram post featuring throwback photos from the era. The breakthrough album featured the popular songs "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated."

"Today marks 20 years since I released my album ‘Let Go,’" wrote the singer. "I will never be able to fully explain not only how much this album meant to me, but the monumental impact it has had on my life. It’s hard to try and comprehend how, 20 years later, the songs I wrote as a 17 year old would still resonate with people today. It’s pretty crazy. It put me on a path and took me places I never in my wildest dreams could have ever expected and I am thankful for it every single day."

The "Bite Me" singer went on to thank the many collaborators that made the album possible before expressing gratitude for her fans. "Last but certainly not least, thank YOU, to every single one of you who made a connection with this album and stayed with me since," she wrote. "I say every night on stage how lucky I feel to be making music, touring and having as much fun as I do. I share this moment with all of you, because without you guys, these songs wouldn’t have reached the heights that they did. A genuine, heartfelt thank you to anyone that ever listened to my music and stuck around." She concluded her post with "here’s to another 20 years 🖤 ."

See the post and throwback photos below.