Bon Jovi Founding Member Alec John Such Dead At 70

By Katrina Nattress

June 5, 2022

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Bon Jovi founding member Alec John Such has died. Jon Bon Jovi shared the sad news on Sunday (June 5) via Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” the statement read. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”

He also shared an “in memoriam” clip featuring video footage and photos of the bassist. A cause of death was not mentioned. Such was 70 years old. See the post below.

Such was Bon Jovi's original bassist and played on the band’s first five albums before quitting in 1994. In 2018, he reunited with his bandmates to perform during Bon Jovi’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Before joining Bon Jovi, he played bass in a band with Sambora called The Message. He took the guitarist to watch Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones at a club called Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, which he managed at the time. The rest, of course, is history.

Bon Jovi
