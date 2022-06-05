Bon Jovi Founding Member Alec John Such Dead At 70

Bon Jovi founding member Alec John Such has died. Jon Bon Jovi shared the sad news on Sunday (June 5) via Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” the statement read. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”

He also shared an “in memoriam” clip featuring video footage and photos of the bassist. A cause of death was not mentioned. Such was 70 years old. See the post below.