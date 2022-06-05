The Chainsmokers Ring In Summer With Electric Wango Tango Performance

The Chainsmokers closed out the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango on Saturday (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The drums and synth-heavy opening lead directly into "High," which they dropped earlier this year after a two-year hiatus from releasing new music. The track, which they said "perfectly captures the spirit of today's relationships [and] the lengths we will go for someone we love," proved to be a hit with the crowd.

The duo, which consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, said they "came to party" as they moved into "I Love U" from their newest album So Far So Good. They then asked the crowd for "some 2015 energy" as they took everyone back in time with "Roses." The Chainsmokers followed up the throwback track with "Riptide," another song off their latest album, admitting that "if I only get one life, I wanna live it with you."