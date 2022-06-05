The Chainsmokers Ring In Summer With Electric Wango Tango Performance

By Sarah Tate

June 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Chainsmokers closed out the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango on Saturday (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The drums and synth-heavy opening lead directly into "High," which they dropped earlier this year after a two-year hiatus from releasing new music. The track, which they said "perfectly captures the spirit of today's relationships [and] the lengths we will go for someone we love," proved to be a hit with the crowd.

The duo, which consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, said they "came to party" as they moved into "I Love U" from their newest album So Far So Good. They then asked the crowd for "some 2015 energy" as they took everyone back in time with "Roses." The Chainsmokers followed up the throwback track with "Riptide," another song off their latest album, admitting that "if I only get one life, I wanna live it with you."

The electrifying set energized the crowd as The Chainsmokers turned the crowd into a rave, silhouetted in the glow of the stage as they performed their collab with Coldplay "Something Just Like This." The song transitioned through "New York City" before moving into another new track "iPad," that has them wishing to "go back to the place we met" and "start this up a second time."

Saying this is the best energy they've seen, The Chainsmokers ended their set by getting the crowd singing in an a capella call-and-response of "Closer" before fully getting into the song. As the drums build and the beat drops, fans danced along as pyrotechnics lit up the stage and confetti rained overhead.

The duo recently dropped their newest album So Far So Good, a follow-up to 2019's World War Joy. During an iHeartRadio album release party last month, they said a trip to Hawaii helped inspire the album and that they "came home with a body of work that has become the backbone of this album. We spent the next two years picking apart every song we wrote from the lyrics to production to make them the absolute best they could possibly be, knowing that you were waiting and because we felt that we owed it to you."

The Chainsmokers joined the star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists at this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango. Other artists who helped kick off summer include Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Tate McRae, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, Em Beihold and Diplo, who treated the crowd to a special performance at dusk.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
The Chainsmokers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.