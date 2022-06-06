Apple Unveils Highly Requested Features For iMessage Plus New Computers

Apple is making some major improvements to iMessage at the request of its users. During its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that people will be able to edit and unsend messages, two of the most requested features.

Apple unveiled the changes as part of an update to its mobile operating system, iOS 16. In addition to the new features in iMessage, users will be able to personalize their lock screen with a variety of customizable widgets for things such as weather and upcoming events on your calendar.

Users will also be able to personalize the wallpaper on the lock screen and swap the widgets depending on the time of the day. For example, your calendar and weather could display in the morning and switch to the latest sports scores in the evening.

Apple said that its newest operating system, OS Ventura, will make switching between your Apple devices even easier. Users will be able to seamlessly switch between devices while using FaceTime calls and use their iPhone as a webcam with the Continuity Camera.

Apple also revealed a new M2 chip that will power its new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The eight-core CPU offers 18% greater performance than the previous M1 chip. It also comes with a ten-core GPU that provides a 25% improvement in graphics quality.

Apple did not provide a date when the updates will roll out but said users can expect to see the upgrades by the end of the year.