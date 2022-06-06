Assassinated Judge Sentenced Suspect To Six Years In Jail

The suspect accused of murdering a retired Wisconsin judge in his home was sentenced to prison by his victim. In 2005, the suspect, Douglas K. Uhde, 56, was sentenced to six years behind bars by Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer after pleading guilty to armed robbery and other gun-related charges.

He escaped custody the next year and was captured following a three-week manhunt. He was given additional prison time and was released in April 2020.

Last week, Uhde went to seek out revenge against Roemer, breaking into his house and zip-tying him to a chair before fatally shooting him. When police arrived at Roemer's home, Uhde was still inside and engaged in a standoff with officers. After negotiations failed, they stormed inside and found Uhde in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators found a hit list in Roemer's vehicle, which included several prominent politicians, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Officials have not said why the other politicians were on Uhde's list of targets.

"It appears to be related to the judicial system," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. "At this point, we are not aware of any evidence indicating that there is any active danger to other individuals. Those who may have been other targets have been notified of that."