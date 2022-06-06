Assassinated Judge Sentenced Suspect To Six Years In Jail

By Bill Galluccio

June 6, 2022

Judge gavel with Justice lawyers, Businesswoman in suit or lawyer, Advice and Legal services Concept.
Photo: Getty Images

The suspect accused of murdering a retired Wisconsin judge in his home was sentenced to prison by his victim. In 2005, the suspect, Douglas K. Uhde, 56, was sentenced to six years behind bars by Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer after pleading guilty to armed robbery and other gun-related charges. 

He escaped custody the next year and was captured following a three-week manhunt. He was given additional prison time and was released in April 2020.

Last week, Uhde went to seek out revenge against Roemer, breaking into his house and zip-tying him to a chair before fatally shooting him. When police arrived at Roemer's home, Uhde was still inside and engaged in a standoff with officers. After negotiations failed, they stormed inside and found Uhde in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators found a hit list in Roemer's vehicle, which included several prominent politicians, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Officials have not said why the other politicians were on Uhde's list of targets.

"It appears to be related to the judicial system," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. "At this point, we are not aware of any evidence indicating that there is any active danger to other individuals. Those who may have been other targets have been notified of that."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.