Boxer Hospitalized After Punching Invisible Man

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi (4-1) was hospitalized after a strange incident in which he appeared to lose his senses during a match over the weekend.

The Twitter account for the boxing podcast Tim Boxeo shared the footage which showed the previously undefeated Buthelezi connect with several punches as his opponent, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) fell through the ropes before the two men are separate by the referee during the 10th and final round of the match.

Mntungwa returns to his feet and men square off before Buthelezi appears to walk in the referee's direction -- which shows a glaring light facing the camera -- and punches at the air before the official calls the fight in favor of Mntungwa.

"Very scary in South Africa please for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title," the account posted.