Doctors Save Unborn Baby After Teenage Mother Shot And Killed

By Bill Galluccio

June 6, 2022

Three Surgeons in Scrubs and Protective Masks Look Down at a Patient on a Hospital Trolley
Photo: Getty Images

Doctors at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia saved the life of an unborn baby after his mother was shot and killed. Officers found the 19-year-old pregnant woman, who was identified as Matayah Haynes from Camden, New Jersey, with a gunshot wound to the head and realized that her unborn baby was still alive.

They rushed Haynes to the hospital, where surgeons were able to successfully deliver her baby. Unfortunately, they could not save Haynes, and she was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. on Saturday (June 4) morning.

The baby boy remains in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said that Haynes was 34 weeks pregnant when she was killed. No arrests have been made, and investigators do not know why she was murdered.

Witnesses told officers that they heard gunshots and saw a male suspect flee the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger.

