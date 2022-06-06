Gas Prices Rise To More Than $5 A Gallon In Two More States As Prices Climb

The cost of gasoline continues to climb across the country as two more states are reporting average prices of more than $5 per gallon. Michigan and Indiana joined eight other states on Monday (June 6) with gas prices over $5 as the national average approaches the mark.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts are also nearing $5 a gallon and could surpass that in the coming days.

According to American Automobile Association, the average cost of gas in the United States is now $4.87 a gallon, an increase of 25 cents from last week and a 59-cent price hike over the past month.

Georgia has the cheapest gas in the nation and is the only state with gas prices under $4.30. The highest-priced gas is in California, where the average cost of a gallon is $6.34.

Energy experts expect the price of gas to continue to rise throughout the summer due to a multitude of factors. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has put a strain on global oil supplies as the European Union banned the import of Russian oil on cargo ships. In addition, demand is on the rise as China begins lifting COVID lockdowns, and Americans are returning to the office and preparing to travel over the summer. Oil suppliers are struggling to keep up with the demand, with production still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels.

"Even before Ukraine, I was expecting to break the record," Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the OPIS, which tracks gas prices for AAA, told CNN. "Now it's a question of how much we break the record by."