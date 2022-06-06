Mysterious Ooze At Florida Tomb Keeps Family Away From Grave

By Zuri Anderson

June 6, 2022

Cemetery
Photo: Getty Images

A frustrated family member says he hasn't visited his mother's grave due to a mysterious ooze leaking from a Florida mausoleum. David Nubar told WFTV that a green liquid seeping out from the mausoleum at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Orlando has kept him away from his mom's final resting place.

“I’ve teared up several times because it’s the first Mother’s Day without my mom," Nubar says. "Common sense, you see an oozing coming out of a tomb, there’s no way in h*ll you’re going to step in it."

The Orlando resident first complained about the strange liquid in 2021, fearing that it may affect the remains of other dearly-departed individuals. He was told by Glen Haven managers they hired an engineering firm to resolve the issue, but Nubar claims it's only gotten worse. Now he's asking for the Florida Department of Health to investigate.

"Is it toxic? Is it human remains?" Nubar asked. "Is there DNA in it? It’s been over a year. What’s the hold up?"

Reporters reached out to the company that owns Glen Haven, Service Corporation International in Texas, for more answers. According to managers, water intrusion is causing the green liquid and requires a civil engineer and specialty contractors to fix it. Nubar still intends on filing a complaint with state regulators.

"It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it," he says.

