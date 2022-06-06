Over 900 Drivers Didn’t Pull Over For Washington Troopers: Report

By Zuri Anderson

June 6, 2022

Police lights by night
Photo: Getty Images

Hundreds of drivers in Washington state have been ignoring flashing police lights, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol. Authorities found that 934 people have failed to stop for troopers in 2022, so far.

FOX 13 pointed out that a recent law in the Evergreen State prohibits law enforcement from engaging in high-speed chases unless there’s an “imminent threat,” such as an armed robbery, rape, or murder. Even then, this action must be approved by a supervisor to make sure it complies with the law.

"We're always trying to improve, policies change," Sergeant Darren Wright said. "The way we do things, training changes and laws change and so we adapt to those changes and we move forward and continue to do our job within those parameters."

He also reminds people that it’s still a felony to run away from cops. They’re also employing other tactics to catch offenders.

"We will do what we can to arrest the people that need to be arrested or stop people that need to be stopped," Wright explains. "When we can't do that, and that's just something we can't do, we'll go on to the next one and see what we can do to help people."

You can read more about this HERE.

