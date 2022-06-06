Queen To Release Recently Discovered Song Featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen have a previously unreleased song on the way featuring none other than Freddie Mercury's vocals, via People.

Band members Brian May and Roger Taylor revealed the news in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2. "We did find a little gem from Freddie that we'd kind of forgotten about," said Taylor. "And it's wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery." The Queen guitarist shared that the track is expected to release later this year. "It's from The Miracle sessions, and I think it's going to be out in September," said Taylor. "It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that.'"

"But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'OK, we can do this and this,'" May added. "It's like stitching bits together. But it's beautiful. It's touching." Taylor then described the track as "a very passionate piece." The unreleased song was originally recorded for the band's 1989 album The Miracle which included "I Want It All," "Breakthru," "The Invisible Man," "Scandal," and more. The band's 2014 album Queen Forever also featured posthumously released recordings featuring Mercury's vocals and included the tracks "Love Kills," and "There Must Be More to Life Than This" featuring Michael Jackson.