Viral TikTok Shows Strange Creature Living In Florida Woman's Sink

TikTok users were flocking to a Florida woman's viral video to figure out what was squirming in her sink.

Chemical Kim, who's a chemistry professor living near the Florida Everglades, posted a viral TikTok of a strange creature living in the sink of her outside bathroom. She explains having the bathroom is useful after a nice swim in the pool before directing her camera to the sink's hole.

"Who could that be?" she asks, showing something staring back at her. "So, what do you think? Lizard, frog, snake?"

The video has racked up over 13.7 million views as of Monday morning (June 6).