Colorado May Lose Half Its Snow By 2080, Study Says

Whether you love or hate snow, some parts of Colorado may not see snow in the near future, according to a recent study.

Researchers found that the Centennial State might see 50% to 60% less snow by 2080 thanks to drier conditions from climate change, per KMGH. Scientists predict less stream flows in Colorado, meaning it will look more like Arizona and New Mexico.

“We’re not saying Colorado is going to become a desert. But we see increased aridity moving forward,” Hydrologist Katrina Bennett, the lead author of the study, told reporters. She works at the federal government’s Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

KMGH says they used an AI "machine learning" system to analyze 30 years' worth of data. Researchers looked at soil moisture, volumes of water in streams, temperature, precipitation, and other factors across the varying landscapes within the Colorado River Basin to determine their findings.

Ultimately, they concluded that water will disappear entirely from high elevation areas due to rising temperatures. The study also noted similar changes potentially happening in Wyoming and Utah.

This information ties in with recent weather events happening in Colorado over the last couple of years. Experts have reported record-breaking winter dry streaks on top of the severe drought afflicting several Western states. Politicians in the region are also scrambling to conserve water as conditions are slow to improve.

Only time will tell if Bennett and her colleagues' predictions are correct. You can read more about the study HERE.